ROGERSVILLE – A convicted sex offender and member of the Vice Lords criminal organization with convictions for human sex trafficking and kidnapping was arrested Saturday morning in Rogersville after he reportedly passed out under the influence of drugs and drove into a ditch.
Marcus Douglas Washington, 48, who listed on his jail book-in sheet as a homeless resident of Knoxville, was allegedly in possession of three firearms and a large quantity of unidentified powder narcotics at the time he was arrested.
RPD Officer Josh Byrd stated in his report that shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday he observed a 2019 Nissan Sentra in a ditch near the Chip Hale Center at the intersection of Clinch Street and Hasson Street.
Byrd said it appeared that the vehicle had been traveling east on Clinch Street when it apparently passed through the intersection and entered a grassy area, coming to stop in a ditch.
When Byrd approached the vehicle he reportedly observed Washington asleep behind the wheel with a syringe under his left leg, the engine running, and the transmission shifted to drive.
Aliases include "Khalifa Al-Salik" and "X Douglas Lucifer"
Washington reportedly told police that he became sleepy while driving and must have fell asleep. Byrd said that Washington had difficulty speaking and didn't seem to know where he was.
An NCIC search revealed that Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sex offender registry requirements, and he also has a fugitive warrant that was issued by the U.S. Marshall Service.
Byrd said the NCIS report also indicated that Washington “is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies”.
Among his aliases are "Khalifa Al-Salik" and "X Douglas Lucifer".
After arresting Washington, officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found guns and narcotics.
In the trunk officers allegedly located an unloaded Saiga-12 semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun as well as a fully loaded magazine; as well as a Bryco .38 caliber handgun; and a Armi Tanfoglio .25 caliber handgun, both if which were loaded with one round in the magazine.
A pink box in the front passenger seat allegedly contained two types of powder, one weighing 12 grams and the other weighing 0.76 grams. Officers also seized a variety of drug paraphernalia including syringes, baggies, a marijuana grinder, cut straws, a butane lighter and bottle caps often used for cooking needle drugs.
Washington also allegedly had 14 unopened Buprenorphine packets in his wallet.
Coerced prostitution from drug addicted woman
The NCIC report confirmed that between 1997 and 2016 Washington had been convicted on multiple felonies including kidnapping, human sex trafficking, firearms possession, and possession of dangerous narcotics; and that he was a confirmed member of the Vice Lords.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice report Washington pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2016 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, to one count of conspiracy to commit commercial sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.
In 2017 he was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, on Sept. 25, 2013, Knox County Sherriff Deputies arrested Washington after he arranged for a woman to meet an undercover officer in a hotel for paid sex. Police seized Oxycodone from Washington at the time of his arrest.
The Department of Justice report states that Washington recruited the woman to engage in prostitution, knowing that she was addicted to Oxycodone and that she feared withdrawal sickness.
In the weeks prior to his arrest, Washington withheld Oxycodone from the woman as a means to compel to her to prostitute for his profit. Washington also kept all of the money from the prostitution. In addition to manipulating her addiction and fear of withdrawal symptoms, Washington assaulted and threatened physical harm against the woman.
RPD Chief Doug Nelson told the Times News Monday it is unknown at this time why Washington was in Rogersville Saturday, but an investigation is underway.
Washington was charged Saturday with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule 3 narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with more charges pending completion of Crime Lab testing on the powder that were seized from his vehicle.
Washington was being held with no bond set in the Hawkins County Jail.