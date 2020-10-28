ROGERSVILLE — Newly re-elected District 1 Constable William Creasy’s $8,000 bond was approved by the Hawkins County Commission on Monday, albeit with apprehension on the part of some commissioners in light of a new criminal investigation reported by the attorney general.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News on Tuesday that Creasy is accused of issuing a citation without a bond, which is a Class C misdemeanor.
“We were made aware of at least one citation that he wrote, which was inappropriate without having a bond in place,” Armstrong said. “We’re looking into that as well as another instance or two.”
Armstrong told the Times News there are other aspects of the Creasy investigation he isn’t at liberty to discuss at this time.
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent told the commission Monday she was told by Armstrong there is also an official misconduct investigation against Creasy, as well as complaints by the Kingsport Police Department that Creasy is intervening in their traffic stops that occur in the Hawkins County portion of the city.
Creasy says his 2018 bond is still valid
Creasy told the Times News on Tuesday he believes his bond from 2018 is still valid.
“I checked with insurance, and they confirmed it was good until Sept. 1, 2022,” Creasy said. “The court clerk said to be safe my old bond was in William and I should change to Bill. I did as she requested, but bond was good from 2018-2022.”
Creasy added, “Also, according to what I have been told, once a bond is issued there is nothing else required. In other counties in Tennessee the commissioners are not involved in approval so (I’m) not sure what they are trying to do. There is little to no information on this. I try my best to do a good job for the citizens that elected me and would never do something intentionally wrong.”
Resigned after felony indictments
Creasy, who was originally elected Hawkins County’s District 1 constable on Aug. 2, 2018, was indicted in February 2019 on charges of official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies punishable by one to two years. He was accused of conducting a traffic stop in August 2018 prior to officially taking office on Sept. 1.
On Aug. 30, 2019, Creasy pleaded guilty to the reduced charges of attempted official oppression and attempted official misconduct, both of which are Class A misdemeanors.
As a condition of his plea agreement, Creasy resigned his constable post in April 2019. He was also granted judicial diversion, which allowed his record to be expunged this past August after he’d completed the terms of his probation.
Re-elected as a write-in candidate
Former Mount Carmel Fire Chief Ryan Christian was appointed District 1 constable by the County Commission after Creasy resigned. No one submitted a candidate petition to be on the ballot for that seat in the 2020 county election.
Creasy and Christian both subsequently filed as write-in candidates. Neither candidate’s eligibility was reported to the public by the Election Commission.
In District 1 (Mount Carmel, Allandale), where 1,263 votes were cast on Aug. 6, Creasy defeated Christian 72-71.
In August, Armstrong had filed a motion in Criminal Court claiming Creasy violated the terms of his judicial diversion by seeking candidacy for an office in the same term he was forced to resign from it as part of his plea agreement.
Judge John Dugger ruled in August there was nothing in Creasy’s criminal court plea agreement last year that would prevent him from being re-elected on Aug. 6 to a position he was compelled to resign from in 2019.
Commissioners approve new constable bond
On Monday night, the commission voted 15-4 to renew Creasy’s bond. Initially, Commissioner George Bridwell, who introduced the resolution, said he would agree to pull the resolution until questions about the latest allegations were answered.
County Attorney Jim Phillips advised that because Creasy hadn’t been convicted of any new charges, the commission had no just cause to deny the bond. Phillips said the county could potentially be held liable if it denied Creasy’s bond without justifiable cause.
Among those who voted against Creasy’s bond were District 1 commissioners Vaughan-Trent and Raymond Jessee, as well as commissioners Jeff Barrett and Danny Alvis.
Alvis said he wouldn’t be part of further embarrassment coming to the citizens of Mount Carmel.