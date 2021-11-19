WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted a Coeburn man on 27 counts related to alleged theft of funds from an individual.
Jimmy Demetrice Truitt, 45, was indicted on nine felony counts each of check forgery and uttering a forged check and nine misdemeanor petit larceny charges between Jan. 12 and Feb. 6. The petit larceny charges state that Truitt allegedly took less than $1,000 from Charles Ramsey in each incident.
Each of the 18 felony charges against Truitt carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, while the nine larceny charges carry a maximum term of 12 months and/or $2,500 fine.
Braxton Tyler Elkins, 30, Wise, was indicted on one felony count of strangulation for an alleged July 17 strangulation attack on Ashley Adkins. The charge carries a maximum 10-year prison term upon conviction.
Nicholas Grane, 27, Wallens Ridge State Prison, faces a three-count indictment of felony communicating by mail threats of killing or injury to three people between Nov. 1 and Dec 1, 2020. Each count carries a maximum five-year prison term.
The grand jury also indicted 14 people on counts ranging from drug-related charges, failure-to-appear and DUI.