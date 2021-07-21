WISE — A Coeburn man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with a January 2021 breaking-and-entering incident.
A Wise County grand jury returned a five-count indictment Monday against 42-year-old Reece Gene Mullins on felony charges of breaking-and- entering, aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, attempted murder and kidnapping/violation of a protective order.
According to court records, Mullins allegedly broke into the Wise residence of Roger and Mary Jane Stallard on Jan. 4 and used a weapon other than a firearm to attack and injure Roger Stallard. Mullins is also accused of abducting a boy from the Stallard residence during the incident.
The kidnapping charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence on conviction and the abduction charge a maximum 10-year term. The remaining charges each carry sentences of up to life in prison.
Two men were indicted in unrelated sex offense incidents.
Christopher Davis Crowder, 30, Big Stone Gap, faces two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one county of forcible sodomy of a child under 13 in connection with a July 8 incident. The indecent liberties charges each carry a maximum 10-year prison term, and the sodomy charge a mandatory life sentence on conviction.
Michael Edmond Tripp, 48, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child under 18 for a series of alleged offenses during December 2020. That charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years on conviction.
Two men were indicted on charges of assaulting law enforcement officers.
David Joseph Freeman was indicted on three counts: felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor obstruction of justice with force, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with a March 21 incident. The assault charge carries a prison term of six months to five years, while the other charges carry terms of up to 12 months and/or $2,500 fines.
Cecil Bobby Mullins, 35, Kingsport, was indicted on charges including simple assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony eluding, possession of Schedule I/II controlled substance and misdemeanor DUI. The assault and eluding charges each carry a maximum five-year prison term on conviction, and the possession charge up to 10 years. The DUI charge carries a maximum 12-month sentence.