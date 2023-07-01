BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Deputy Keith Elton found himself on patrol in the early morning hours, driving along state Route 126 in Blountville.
The year was 1984, almost 39 years ago.
He noticed something along the highway, just under the Interstate 81 bridge. A maroon car was parked on the side of the road with its door ajar.
He found Otis Turner, inside, slumped over in the passenger seat with a bullet shot in the head. the mystery would remain hidden until two weeks ago when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office finally said they found their man — the person who shot Turner.
But the man who police said was the one who pulled the trigger, Johnny Barb, was already dead himself. A mystery that police say they solved, but one that would never be resolved.
“I got some closure,” Don Turner, Otis Turner’s brother, told the Times News this week. “I still didn’t get to know why it happened. And they didn’t either.”
A Kingsport Times News review of police records from 1984 until the present-day show points and persons of interest in the decadeslong investigation. It includes a man, who ended up being the shooter, who knew the family well; a suspected affair and a citizen who finally came forward to name the shooter almost four decades later.
The story could come straight from a true crime drama on television. And it almost did, until a threat from a family member suppressed the show.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Robbie Clemons, with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, later cracked open the case.
In April, Clemons presented the case to a grand jury. The jury came back with an indictment on Johnny Barb. A man who had already died in 2013 at a nursing home in Virginia.
But he was a man who knew the family well.
“Johnny was a suspect when this first happened,” Clemons said.
A July morning
Elton stumbled upon Turner’s body at almost 2 a.m., July 10, 1984. Otis Turner was already dead.
Shattered glass from a broken window on the driver’s side littered the car floor and the concrete roadway. In the floorboard, deputies found a .380-caliber bullet, according to the initial police report.
The murder weapon was not found.
Later, ballistics found that the .380-caliber bullet had been fired from a 9-millimeter pistol. Clemons said he had questions on whether a .380 could be fired from a pistol. Experts told him it could.
Investigators in 1984 found that Otis Turner had a 9-millimeter pistol. He had it in his car at the time, but it was missing.
Days later, the missing 9- millimeter was found on the banks of Fort Patrick Henry Lake. The fisherman took it home, cleaned it and DNA evidence would never be found.
Questions begin
Detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began questioning those close to Otis Turner.
They spoke to his wife, Carol Turner, just days after the murder.
Otis Turner worked two jobs — one at Eastman Chemical Co. and the other as an insurance salesman.
Carol decided to leave for Sevier County the day Otis was murdered. She said she left about 1 p.m., left him a note then called him at 3:30 p.m. when she arrived at her motel.
She told detectives that Otis had a 9-millimeter and .380-caliber pistol.
The Times News asked Carol for comments, she declined.
Carol told investigators that Otis Tuner was to meet a man about possibly building a pool in the backyard, according to records. Police spoke to the man but ruled him out as a suspect.
The family had known Johnny Barb for some time. Barb, who owned a construction company in Bristol, had sold Otis and Carol a home in the early 1970s.
A report in the case file states that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office later discovered information that they believed Carol and Barb were having an affair.
During the interview with investigators, however, Carol said they had no marital issues.
“She stated that she and Otis had had problems in the past, but there were no current problems, which would make him despondent,” the interview transcript stated.
Carol was later asked to go to the Kingsport Police Department to take a polygraph. An appointment was arranged, but she never showed up. When detectives called her to reschedule, she refused to take a polygraph.
The case grew cold.
Don Turner decided to try and stir up more interest once again. In 1989, he touched base with the TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.” He wanted to see if they would air a segment about his brother.
The show never came to light.
That same year, Carol Turner had an attorney send a letter to the show’s producers, stating that if they decided to air then Carol would sue.
The show never aired.
Over the years, DNA evidence was presented to labs. There were no results that ever came back.
The break in the case
Clemons took over the case last year. He started looking at the case files, the suspects and going over who worked the case.
Speaking with one previous detective who worked on the cold case, a name came up. Clemons heard about a citizen who had been talked to years earlier. He decided to talk to the person again.
So, on Nov. 2, 2022, Clemons talked to the person to see if they would speak about the case.
Then it came out.
“The citizen stated Mr. Barb told him that he had shot and killed an insurance adjuster under a bridge and blew his heart out,” Clemons wrote in a memo. “The citizen did not have a name of the victim nor a time and date.”
But it was enough.
Clemons gave the evidence to the grand jury. The grand jury then made the indictment.
Aftereffects
Don Turner said he knew about Barb, though he never knew him personally. It didn’t surprise him when he heard from Clemons about, they now knew who had shot his brother.
“I suspected him all along,” Don Turner said.
Don said his brother was a family man. He was a good person who would never bother anyone unless they bothered him or his family.
Otis Turner was 41 years old when he was found in the car on the side of the road.
“There was some relief that at least someone got charged for it,” Don Turner said.
Clemons said he is glad that the family is now able to get some “closure and peace.” The question becomes, why present to a grand jury if the suspect is dead?
Clemons said it was because it would eliminate the possibility of bias and a way for a final stamp on the process. While it is still not the same as a conviction in a jury trial, it leads to some amount of credibility.
The question remains, “Why?”
Clemons said the question remains.
“I will never know a motive,” Clemons said.