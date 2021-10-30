KINGSPORT — The start of next week signals the time once again for Kingsport City Schools students, staff and faculty to wear blue to support the men and women in blue.
Monday will mark the sixth year that KCS has officially celebrated its partnership with the Kingsport Police Department by observing KPD Appreciation Day.
KCS students and employees can show support for the KPD by wearing blue.
“Share your photos using the hashtag #KPDday” on social media, a school system news release said.
Members of the KPD, including seven school resource officers (SROs) and K-9 units will be honored for their ongoing service to the students and staff of the school system.
“I am grateful for the relationship I have with Chief Dale Phipps and the entire Kingsport Police Depart- ment,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release. “The support they give to our schools in the form of school resource officers and coverage at our school events is immeasurable. It is a blessing to work alongside these men and women in the service of our community.”
Full-time SROs are Nathan Russell and Mark Smelser, both at Dobyns-Bennett High School, and Mike Campbell at Sevier Middle School.
Part-time SROs for the remaining schools are Joe Earles, Rick Marshall, David Moore, and Joe Valentine.
KCS serves students in the city portion of Sullivan and Hawkins counties and some tuition students.
The district is made up of 13 schools, including a pre-kindergarten, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program.
