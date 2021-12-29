KINGSPORT — A 53-year-old Kingsport man was charged with aggravated assault after fighting with a homeless man in a gas station parking lot on Christmas morning.
The scuffle took place shortly before 9 a.m. at Zoomerz, 1673 Fort Henry Drive, according to an incident report from the Kingsport Police Department.
When an officer arrived at the scene, he saw two men fighting in the middle of Eastman Road, with one of them holding a silver ratchet and advancing toward the other man.
The officer interviewed the store clerk, who said the homeless man, Michael Thomas, had been sitting outside the store drinking a cup of coffee when Mark Forbes pulled into the parking lot driving a black Chevrolet Impala.
Thomas told Forbes he liked the Impala, at which point Forbes began to insult Thomas for being “homeless” and a “bum,” the clerk said. When Forbes came out of the store, he went straight toward Thomas, again yelling insults at him for being homeless, the incident report states.
The clerk said Thomas threw his coffee down and Forbes tackled him to the ground, punching him several times in the head. During the fight, someone grabbed a nearby broom and was using it to hit one of the men.
A bystander, Elmer Perry, stepped in to help Thomas, the incident report states, but was thrown to the ground by Forbes, dislocating his shoulder. The incident report states Thomas then ran toward Eastman Road and told Forbes to come fight him.
Forbes got a ratchet out of his trunk and followed Thomas to the street.
Kingsport police did not see any marks on Thomas other than a cut on a finger, nor did they see any marks on Forbes other than a scratch on his neck.
Forbes was arrested, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and transported to the city jail. Thomas consented to a search and police found a glass pipe with residue, a glass pipe with a red rubber tube attached, a cut straw and plastic baggies with white residue, the report states.
Police issued Thomas a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Perry refused medical treatment and said he would drive himself to the ER.
The broom, ratchet and drug paraphernalia were collected and placed into evidence.