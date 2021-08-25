KINGSPORT — After fleeing from Kingsport police twice on Tuesday, the third attempt was definitely not the charm for a wanted 34-year-old Church Hill man.
The chase began around 9:45 a.m., when Kingsport detectives and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation saw Christopher Hutson driving a black Cadillac SRX on John B. Dennis Highway.
A press release from the Kingsport Police Department said officers knew Hutson had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation out of Sullivan County, so Kingsport police attempted a traffic stop, but Hutson fled.
A few moments later, Kingsport police spotted Hutson parked in the driveway of a nearby trailer court, but when an officer exited his cruiser and approached the vehicle, Hutson again fled nearly striking the officer, the release said.
Finally, Kingsport police located Hutson a third time on Interstate 26. The release states Hutson pulled the Cadillac to the side of the road and fled on foot, running across two lanes of traffic and into a wooded area.
As Hutson fled, police say he threw down 87 grams of heroin. Eventually, officers found him hiding in a drainage tile and had to use a Taser to take him into custody.
During a search of Hutson, officers found a loaded 9mm pistol and more than $4,000 in cash. Officers found a digital scale and plastic baggies in the Cadillac, the release states.
Hutson was charged with conspiracy to distribute over 15 grams of heroin, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony evading arrest, and felony reckless endangerment.
Hutson remains jailed in the Kingsport City Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.