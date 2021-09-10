KINGSPORT — A warrant check at a Lynn Garden motel ended with a Church Hill man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
According to the SCSO:
• On Wednesday, deputies stopped at the Super 8 Motel to conduct a warrant check and located Felix Balthis Gray, 24, in a room. There was an active arrest warrant for Gray.
• Deputies asked Gray if there were any weapons or drugs in the room, and he replied he had methamphetamine inside a pillow case.
• Deputies found two bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine and $1,000 cash inside a pillow case.
• Officials also found digital scales, several baggies, another bag of meth, and $1,304 cash in the room.
• The drugs, money and a cell phone were seized and Gray was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail. He was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine; unlawful drug paraphernalia; and arrest warrant — violation of probation.