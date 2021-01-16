CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport man who allegedly chased, rammed, and threw tools at a vehicle that was occupied by an ex-girlfriend who has an order of protection against him Thursday night is facing multiple felony charges.
Around 11:15 p.m., Church Hill Police Department Officer Kathryn Metcalf responded to a complaint about an incident on Highway 11-W involving a Honda CRV that allegedly pulled in front of a Toyota Avalon and slammed the brakes, causing a collision.
The driver of the CRV was later identified as Colby Dylan Britt, 19, 5614 Orebank Road, Kingsport.
After the initial collision, both vehicles continued west and were stopped by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Surgoinsville on Main Street.
The driver of the Toyota (the male victim) reportedly told Metcalf that after the initial collision in Church Hill, Britt exited his vehicle with a 17-year-old male passenger and ran toward his car. The male victim stated that he drove away westbound on 11-W, but Britt followed.
The male victim’s lone passenger was a 17-year-old female. Metcalf confirmed that the female has an active order of protection against Britt.
“(The male victim) stated the the red Honda CRV accelerated until it was beside his vehicle, and that the red CRV intentionally slammed into the passenger side in attempts to wreck him and cause his vehicle to stop,” Metcalf stated in her report. “(Both the male and female victims) advised that the driver and passenger of the red Honda CRV were intentionally throwing assorted items and tools at their vehicle while moving, causing damage to the roof of the (Toyota).”
Britt allegedly admitted to Metcalf that he knew the female victim has an order of protection against him.
Britt’s 17-year-old male passenger reportedly told Metcalf that Britt knew the female victim was in the vehicle they were pursuing, and Britt was “intentionally trying to strike the vehicle with his, as well as intentionally throwing tools and other assorted items at the vehicle while they were moving.”
Britt was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, violation of order of protection, and no insurance.
As of Friday, he was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.