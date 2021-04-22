GREENEVILLE – Following a 12-day trial in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, a Chinese national has been convicted of stealing nearly $120 million worth of trade secret information from Eastman Chemical Co. and several other chemical and coating companies.
Dr. Xiaorong You, a/k/a Shannon You, 59, of Lansing, Michigan was convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to steal trade secrets, possession of stolen trade secrets, economic espionage and wire fraud.
You is scheduled for sentencing Nov 1.
The trade secrets stolen belonged to multiple owners and cost an estimated $119,600,000 to develop, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to court records, the stolen information was related to formulations for bisphenol-A-free (BPA-free) coatings.
What is bisphenol-A?
Until recently, bisphenol-A (BPA) was used to coat the inside of cans and other food and beverage containers to help minimize flavor loss and prevent the container from corroding or reacting with the food or beverage contained within.
However, due to the potential for BPA to be harmful to human health, companies began searching for BPA-free alternatives.
Background information
According to federal prosecutors, from December 2012 through August 2017, You was employed as Principal Engineer for Global Research at Coca-Cola that had agreements with numerous companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis, and review of various BPA-free technologies.
Due to her extensive education and experience with these coating technologies, You was one of a limited number of employees with access to the trade secret information.
Court records state that from September 2017 through June 2018, You was employed as a packaging application development manager for Eastman where she was one of a limited number of employees with access to trade secret information.
Evidence offer during the trial showed You stole the trade secrets from Eastman and Coca-Cola for the purpose of establishing a global BPA-free coating manufacturer in China with a Chinese chemical company called the Weihai Jinhong Group.