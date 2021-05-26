WISE – Norton Police Chief James Lane and another officer have been cleared in their shooting of a suspect who allegedly shot Lane.
The suspect, 36-year-old James D. Buckland, also made his first Virginia court appearance Wednesday on charges he allegedly tried to kill Lane.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III released findings Wednesday of a review of Lane and Norton Sgt. Jason McConnell’s actions when they shot James D. Buckland during an encounter near a convenience store May 7.
Details on the incident were redacted in Slemp’s release, but they identified McConnell as the officer who arrived as Buckland allegedly shot Lane when the chief pulled near him in his vehicle.
“The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney … hereby finds that the officers involved in this shooting to be justified in their actions,” Slemp wrote. “When an individual threatened the officers with death or serious bodily harm and inflicted serious bodily harm upon one of the officers, they acted in an appropriate manner in accordance with the laws of Virginia.”
Slemp’s findings confirmed that recordings from body cameras worn by Lane and McConnell were reviewed along with statements from the two officers and from witnesses to the incident.
Slemp specified that the officers were justified under Virginia law covering justifiable self defense since they did not provoke alleged aggression by Buckland.
State law regarding use of force also showed Lane and McConnell were justified in shooting.
“Buckland posed a threat of serious physical harm,” Slemp wrote, “the amount of force used was reasonable and not excessive to the threat, and reasonable apprehension of imminent danger came from Buckland’s various actions.”
Buckland appeared before Wise County General District Court Judge Andrew Johnson Wednesday by video conference from the Duffield Regional Jail. Dressed in a yellow jail sweatsuit, Buckland had attorney Paul Johnson appointed as his lawyer.
Judge Johnson scheduled a preliminary hearing for Buckland July 9 at 10:30 a.m. on three felony charges – attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pending misdemeanor charges on cases unconnected to the May 7 incident were set for preliminary hearing on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.
Buckland is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail.