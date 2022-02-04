HAWKINS COUNTY — A Canadian teenager charged in connection with the Volunteer High School swatting has also been charged with incidents in seven other U.S. cities.
Sean Anthony Murdock, 18, originally from Fisher River, Manitoba, Canada, has been charged with two counts of public mischief and eight counts of mischief in relation to two school swatting incidents in Tennessee and North Carolina as well as six additional counts for swatting calls made to police departments across the United States.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police defines swatting as “the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response.”
According to Sgt. Paul Manaigre, a media relations officer for the RCMP, Murdock was originally arrested regarding calling in a fake active shooter threat at Volunteer High School and another school in North Carolina in August. During the course of an ongoing investigation, it was determined that Murdock made six other swatting calls as well.
“On January 26, 2022, as a result of the ongoing investigation, the Manitoba RCMP East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) re-arrested 18-year-old Sean Murdock, from Fisher River, as he faces an additional six counts of Public Mischief in relation to other swatting calls,” stated Manaigre in a press release. “The examination of the electronic devices seized from Murdock’s home determined that he had made an additional six swatting calls to various police departments located in the United States.”
According to the RCMP, Murdock made swatting calls to the following police departments: the Bridgman Police Department in Bridgman, Michigan; the Appleton Police Department in Appleton, Wisconsin; the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Lane County, Oregon; the Indianapolis Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Indianapolis, Indiana; the Colonial Police Department in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and the Collinsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Collinsville, Illinois.
The calls to U.S. police departments claimed a variety of threats, including active shooters and bombs.
“These calls ranged from threats made in relation to an active shooter to bomb threats involving large facilities,” Manaigre said. “As a result of these phone calls, numerous law enforcement personnel were dispatched to these locations, which were all determined to be false.”
Murdock will be charged as an adult. He faces a maximum of five years for public mischief and two years for mischief.
Murdock’s next court date is Feb. 8.