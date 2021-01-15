KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying seven men and women who allegedly shoplifted items from a number of local businesses, including Target, Walgreens and Rack Room Shoes.
All of the cases are unrelated and the suspects were each caught on surveillance video during their respective crimes. Kingsport police said identifying one of these suspects could potentially help solve a case.
Here’s a quick summary of where the thefts took place and some highlights from each crime.
• Rack Room Shoes: Two separate shoplifting incidents took place at the North Eastman Road location in recent months.
The first incident took place in November and involved a 30-year-old man who stole a $70 pair of women’s Nike Repostos shoes from the store and then fled on a bicycle. The second incident happened a week or so before Christmas when a red-headed man hid a pair of $90 Nike Air Max Excee shoes under his jacket and left the store without paying for them.
• Target: Nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen around the first of December.
In this case, an unknown white male entered the store, got a shopping cart and then grabbed several empty Target bags. The incident report states the man then walked around the store, filling the cart and eventually made his way to an unoccupied section of the store. Then, he filled the bags with merchandise and left the store. Target reports roughly $950 worth of items were taken.
• Walmart: Shortly after noon on Christmas Eve, a suspect took more than $500 worth of merchandise from the store.
According to the incident report, the suspect removed an outdoor toy from its large box, then loaded the empty box with $515 worth of merchandise. He then checked out in a self-checkout lane, but when he attempted to leave the store, loss prevention stopped him. However, the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot, leaving all of the merchandise behind.
• Walgreens: This shoplifting incident dates back to a couple of days before Thanksgiving.
Here, a man wearing a gray jacket and shorts entered the Memorial Boulevard Walgreens and proceeded to fill up a basket with electronic items. Once the basket was full, police say he ran out the front door with $150 worth of electronics, got in a white van and sped off.
• Food City: The North Eastman Road location reported shoplifting on Dec. 9.
According to a loss prevention officer with Food City, a white female left the store without paying for $214 worth of merchandise, including a Keurig coffee maker, a decorative snowman, a $20 candle, an action figure and a slice of cheesecake.
If you can identify any of these suspects or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.