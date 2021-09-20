MOORESBURG — Hawkins County authorities are looking into the death of a man whose burned body was found here Monday.
On Sept. 20 at about "10:30 a.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what appeared to be a burnt human on Substation Road, Mooresburg," according to a late afternoon news release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
"Upon arrival at the scene, sheriff’s deputies found a male which was deceased and had been burnt," the release said.
The sheriff said Hawkins County Sheriff’s Detectives with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation into this incident.
"This is a very intense and ongoing investigation, no information or details are available," Lawson said in the release.