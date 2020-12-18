ROGERSVILLE — A Bulls Gap man who was charged twice in less than a week earlier this year, once for shooting at his wife, and then for attacking her vehicle with a machete, was sentenced last week to 18 years, although only two of those must be served in jail.
Robert Paul Rector, 49, 1322 Bulls Gap/St. Clair Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal court in two separate cases.
In the first case he was sentenced by Judge John Dugger to 12 years in exchange for guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on June 30.
In the second case, Rector was sentenced to a consecutive six years in exchange for guilty pleas to aggravated assault and vandalism.
In both cases, Rector was ordered to serve consecutive sentences of 365 days in the Hawkins County Jail, for a total of two years inside, followed by 16 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a total of $5,051 in fines and fees.
On June 30 around 5 a.m., HCSO Deputy Stephanie Bolognese responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman at Rector’s residence. Upon her arrival, Bolognese spoke to the wife, who stated that Rector had been making threats and pointing a gun at her, and had just left.
“When (the wife) told Robert to move his vehicle so she could leave, he made the statement that the only way she would leave was in a pine box,” Bolognese stated in her report. “Robert was sitting on the couch when she attempted to leave, and he shot one round at her, hitting the floor in front of her.”
The wife then reportedly called 911, and Rector threw the gun outside and left in his vehicle. Bolognese reportedly observed the bullet hole in the floor and recovered a Hi Point 9 mm handgun from a ditch outside the residence with one round in the chamber and four in the magazine.
Rector was subsequently arrested, and on July 3 was free on $5,000 bond when the second incident occurred.
His wife reportedly told Deputy Kyle Shively that she and Rector were arguing that morning when he allegedly swung a crutch at her and missed. When she tried to leave, Rector allegedly struck the passenger side window of her Volkswagen Beetle with a machete, causing it to shatter and cover her with glass. The machete was later recovered.
Mrs. Rector stated she later found her husband in his pickup at a gate in a neighbor’s field. When she pulled behind him in her Beetle, Mr. Rector allegedly went into reverse and struck her car.
Upon being questioned at the jail, Rector stated his wife lunged at him with her vehicle, and he threw a stick at her window.