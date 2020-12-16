KINGSPORT — Michael J. Shelton, who allegedly committed a string of crimes throughout Lynn Garden last week, has been indicted in the shooting death of Gary McMeans.
According to previous police reports, Shelton, 41, Bulls Gaps, committed a number of crimes across Lynn Garden on Dec. 7, including a robbery, a carjacking, a home invasion and the shooting of McMeans.
At the time of his arrest, the Kingsport Police Department charged Shelton with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All of these charges were related to a home invasion on Clark Avenue.
On Wednesday, a Sullivan County grand jury returned a true bill on a 28-count indictment with the following additional charges against Shelton:
1) First-degree murder
2) Felony murder
3) Attempt to commit first-degree murder (two counts)
4) Especially aggravated robbery
5) Employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (three counts)
6) Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (three counts)
7) Especially aggravated kidnapping (two counts)
8) Burglary (two counts)
9) Felony reckless endangerment (two counts)
10) Aggravated robbery
11) Aggravated assault (four counts)
12) Vandalism (six counts)
Shelton remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond.