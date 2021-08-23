WISE — The suspect in the May 7 shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane got a second day in court Monday.
James D. Buckland, 36, Pound, pleaded not guilty to 17 counts stemming from his alleged shooting of Lane.
A grand jury indicted Buckland on Wednesday on charges of the attempted capital murder, aggravated malicious wounding and bodily injury of Lane; the assault and battery of Norton Police Sgt. Jason McConnell; and various firearm, disorderly conduct and destruction of property charges.
Buckland, who remains held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail, is scheduled for trial the week of Jan. 31, 2022.