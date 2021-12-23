WISE — The suspect in the November killing of a Big Stone Gap police officer has a new attorney.
Michael Donivan White made his second virtual appearance in Wise County Circuit Court Wednesday after court-appointed defense attorney Greg J. Baker filed a motion Dec. 9 to withdraw as White’s attorney.
Baker, in his motion, cited “several cases pending with the Big Stone Gap Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Department” as a potential conflict with officers and deputies in both law enforcement agencies.
White, 33, was indicted Nov. 22 on aggravated murder and felony murder charges in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting death of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
Kingsport police and U.S. marshals arrested White at a Lynn Garden motel about 16 hours after the shooting.
White also faces probation violation charges stemming from his conviction in August on fraud and conspiracy charges when he tried to pass a fake $598 check at a Wise County supermarket. He was serving two years’ probation on the two suspended 10-year sentences when he was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.
As Baker made the motion before Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins, White watched via video link from the Abingdon Regional Jail.
Unlike during his Nov. 23 video arraignment, where he addressed Elkins as “bro,” White said, “Yes sir” when asked if Baker had informed him of the motion and if he agreed to a new lawyer.
Elkins agreed to Baker’s recommendation of Abingdon attorney Mark Haugh to be White’s lawyer.
Elkins earlier had set White’s trial date for April 11-15, 2022. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the case.