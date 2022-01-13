SULLIVAN COUNTY -- Sullivan County sheriff's detectives charged a Bristol, Tennessee man with possession of illegal drugs with a street value of more than $25,000.
Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit had been conducting an investigation of Joseph D. White, 37, in reference to distribution of controlled substances, according to a press release issued Thursday by the agency.
A recent arrest warrant had been issued for White for Failure to appear in Sullivan County.
On Monday, detectives with the Bristol, Tennessee Police department relayed information that White had been seen in a residence in Sullivan County, according to the release.
Acting on the tip, detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office special operations unit followed White in his vehicle to a location in Blountville, the release states.
Detectives contacted White in order to take him into custody, the release states. White resisted arrest and put detectives and citizens in risk of injury.
White had a loaded handgun and $1,807.00 in U.S. currency, the release states. During a search of White' vehicle, detectives located 383 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 13 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of suspected marijuana, multiple packages of suboxone strips, miscellaneous pills, drug paraphernalia to include digital scales, syringes, packing material and a locked box.
SCSO detectives used a warrant to search the locked box and located an additonal $8,000 in U.S. currency.
The drugs seized by deputies had an approximate street value of $25,610. In 2021, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit seized numerous quanities of drugs with a street value of $1,099,428.
White faces the following charges: Possessing a firearm during a felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon X 3, Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting arrest, manufacture delivery sale and possession of Meth, Schedule I drug violation, Schedule III drug violation, Simple possession/casual exchange, Unlawful drug paraphernalia, and the Failure to Appear arrest warrant.