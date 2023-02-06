BRISTOL - A man charged with first-degree murder is accused of killing his own mother, authorities said Monday.
Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Clark Drive in Bristol, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following the incident on Saturday night.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the victim Monday, saying it was Jill Sly, 57, who lived at the same address as her son.
According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, the alleged victim said she had gone to the residence to check on a friend who had been in an argument with a family member.
According to the release, as the woman approached the residence, Benjamin Sly came out of the residence and ran after her. The woman said Sly knocked her down and began to assault and strangle her.
She stated she was able to break free and get back to her vehicle, go to another location and wait on deputies. When the deputies arrived, she was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of injuries suffered in the attack, according to the release.
Deputies went to the residence on Clark Drive to locate Sly and to check on the welfare of the family member who had been arguing with Sly.
While speaking with Sly, deputies located another victim with injuries to the head and facial area.
The second victim was transported to a local medical facility and later died as the result of the injuries, according to the release.
Sly was arrested on one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He remains in the Sullivan County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.