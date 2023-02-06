Sly, Benjamin

Sly

BRISTOL - A man charged with first-degree murder is accused of killing his own mother, authorities said Monday.

Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Clark Drive in Bristol, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following the incident on Saturday night.

