At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kingsport on Tuesday evening.
Preliminary information indicates that TBI agents assigned to the Drug Investigation Division were working alongside the FBI to apprehend Cody Christian, who is wanted on federal charges.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., agents spotted Christian in the parking lot of a restaurant located along East Stone Drive in Kingsport. During the encounter with Christian, for reasons still under investigation, a TBI agent fired shots. It is not clear whether Cody Christian was struck by gunfire, as he fled the scene and remains at large.
At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.
Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.