KINGSPORT — An "alleged shooting incident" under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department resulted in six city schools being placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns were lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

The alleged incident occurred at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, across Fort Henry Drive from the Fort Henry Mall. The lockdowns lasted less than an hour. Officers were gathered on Elm Street.

Kingsport City Schools logo
Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

