KINGSPORT — An "alleged shooting incident" under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department resulted in six city schools being placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns were lifted shortly before 2 p.m.
The alleged incident occurred at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, across Fort Henry Drive from the Fort Henry Mall. The lockdowns lasted less than an hour. Officers were gathered on Elm Street.
Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said. Jefferson Elementary later was added to the list.
"We're all clear as of 1:55 p.m.," True said about 2:06 p.m. of an incident police spokesman Tom Patton said was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
"On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m, Kingsport Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets in Kingsport in reference to an alleged shooting incident," Kingsport Police spokesman Tom Patton.
"While this incident did not occur at a school, out of an abundance of caution, several Kingsport City School properties located nearby were placed on temporary lockdown during the initial response. Those lockdowns have since been lifted," Patton wrote. "The associated incident remains under active investigation. Further details are not yet available."
True earlier said by phone that all the information he has in the lockdowns are because of police investigation of an incident in the vicinity of the five schools.
The lockdowns started out as soft lockdowns but afterward changed to hard lockdowns. True said Jefferson was added to the lockdown list after the first five were locked down.
Staff writers Tessa Worley and Cliff Hightower assisted with this article.
More information will be reported as it becomes available on the Kingsport Times News online and later in print.