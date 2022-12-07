KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton, 53, has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School.
The head of the school system said he is suspended and his dismissal as a tenured teacher will be sought.
Harold Dalton, known at the school as Eddie, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Dalton is one of two band directors at Sullivan Heights, which Tuesday announced its Christmas band concert had been postponed until January.
Dalton, Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, has been charged with making false reports. His official school system email is based on the first name of Harold.
"On Monday, December 5th, Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher, Harold Dalton, reported that he had been stabbed inside of the school," Sullivan County Sheriff's Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately began conducting interviews and reviewing video footage. Numerous investigators have been at the school since Monday and have spent many man-hours on the investigation.
"In total, over 100 staff members and students were interviewed. It was determined through extensive investigation, to include the review of surveillance video, that no other individuals were involved in this incident," Seabolt said in the release.
"Harold Dalton was interviewed and the investigation revealed that his statements to investigators concerning the alleged stabbing were false and that the incident that he reported did not occur."
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy in the release asked the public and parents to understand how his office handled the situation.
“Please understand that the incident that was reported this week at Sullivan Heights Middle left us with little to no information to release," Cassidy said.
"As most of you know, if I felt that anyone was in danger or that there was a risk to the public, I would be the first to release that information," Cassidy said. "What I will not do is release speculation, hearsay or other inaccurate information to excite the public when it is not warranted. As always, we will investigate any incident to the best of our ability and report only the facts.”
Facebook postings claimed that three people were stabbed and a perpetrator was or might be still at large.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that since the report of the attack occurred, "My entire administrative team and I have worked diligently with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to ensure our students and our staff members are always safe, and to assist law enforcement with trying to identify the alleged perpetrator.
"As I now understand from the SCSO, a criminal warrant has since been issued and the teacher who originally reported being attacked has been charged with false reporting," she said in a written statement Wednesday night.
"I will ask the Board of Education to pursue charges of dismissal related to the same teacher, and he will remain on suspension until the board can consider the same," she wrote. "This has been a terribly trying and stressful situation for our students, our staff members, and our parents. I will move quickly and decisively to make sure a strong message is sent that this kind of behavior will never be tolerated by Sullivan County Schools.
"This situation is isolated and it should not reflect poorly on the hundreds of dedicated educators and other staff members who lovingly and professionally serve the students of our community each and every day."
Before coming to Sullivan Heights, Dalton was band director at Colonial Heights Middle, which merged with Sullivan Gardens Middle to form the new Sullivan Heights.
According to information on a Milligan College website, Dalton is head of the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra. His Facebook account indicates he is or was an adjunct percussion instructor at Milligan University and King University.
The Milligan site indicates Dalton got his music education degree from East Tennessee State University and graduated from Pennington High School in Virginia.
