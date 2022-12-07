Eddie Dalton

Eddie Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School band director, was arrested Wednesday for filing a false report in relation to his stabbing at the Sullivan County school Monday morning.

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton, 53, has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School.

The head of the school system said he is suspended and his dismissal as a tenured teacher will be sought.

Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County director of schools

