KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and lead to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by Kingsport Police, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life threatening" injuries.

Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident" under investigation by the Kingsport Police, the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools facilities being placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns were lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

Kingsport City Schools logo
Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video