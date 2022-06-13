BLOUNTVILLE — Megan Boswell's murder trial won't take place this year.
It had been set for September. On Monday, Judge Jim Goodwin granted a motion from Boswell's defense attorney, Brad Sproles, to reset the trial date in order to give the defense time to have an expert evaluate evidence only recently received back from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Sproles said the fingerprint evidence in question is "crucial" for Boswell's defense.
District Attorney General Barry Staubus noted the prosecution could also need extra time to prepare its response once the defense's expert offered analysis of the evidence.
Both sides agreed when Goodwin offered a trial start-date of Feb. 6, 2023.
Goodwin also moved a motions hearing scheduled for June 24 to Sept. 23.
Boswell is charged in the death of her then-15-month-old daughter Evelyn Mae Boswell in late 2019. The toddler was reported missing Feb. 18, 2020.
Boswell, 20, has been jailed since Feb. 25, 2020 and pleaded not guilty in Sullivan County Criminal Court in August of that year, days after a grand jury indicted her.
The grand jury presentment indicated the little girl's death occurred in December 2019.
In all, the grand jury returned true bills charging Boswell with two counts of felony murder; one count of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of abuse of a corpse; one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.
Boswell was already in the Sullivan County Jail when the indictment came down, as she was being held on false report charges placed in connection with the case.