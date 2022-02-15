KINGSPORT — A bomb threat Tuesday morning lead authorities to evacuate the Kingsport Justice Center downtown, but police were initially mum on any details.
At the scene about 10:20 a.m. were the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) Bomb Squad, the Kingsport Police Department, including Police Chief Dale Phipps and Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the Greene County K-9 Unit and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The justice center, which houses various county courts and the police, is located at 200 Shelby Street at the corner of Shelby and Market Streets.
"I can confirm that a bomb threat was received this morning at the Kingsport Justice Center," Patton wrote in an email around 10:31 a.m. "Out of an abundance of caution, the building has been temporarily evacuated to allow for an investigation into the source and credibility of the threat. No other information is available at this time."
At the scene a few minutes earlier, Patton said that surrounding buildings, including the Higher Education Center across Clay Street from the justice center, were not evacuated. Also, the former City Hall building fronting West Center Street, across the parking lot from the justice center, was still open.
A Kingsport police vehicle blocked the entrance to the city parking garage used by police and others based out of the building.
According to the city's website, the Kingsport Justice Center houses the KPD, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, City Jail (a short-term holding facility), Kingsport Juvenile Court (a Sullivan County court serving the western end of the county) and Sullivan County General Sessions Court Divisions II and III.
