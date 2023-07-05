featured Body found in Bristol, Virginia CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, Va. – A human body was found Wednesday morning in Bristol, Virginia that authorities are trying to identify.The body was found in the 200 block of Westin Drive in Bristol, Virginia, according to a press release.Authorities said the body was a white male, estimated to be in his late 20s to early 30s with short brown hair and several tattoos.The body was found lying directly beside the street pavement, face-down, authorities said.Police said they found no identification.The body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Virginia Police “Department at 276-645-7400. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Anatomy Transportation Medicine Politics Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Christian metal band Stryper set for the Cameo Body found in Bristol, Virginia What's Cooking: Union 41 delivers a dynamic dining experience Porsche Club of America holds exhibit in Abingdon July 8 Lyric Theater hosts Celtic music performance July 8 Team over self: Miller sets path after election to Virginia 4-H student president ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.