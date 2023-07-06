featured Body found in Bristol, Virginia identified CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 6, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, Va. – A body discovered Wednesday on Westin Drive in Bristol, Virginia has been identified as 27-year-old Steven Alexander McDaniel of Bristol Virginia, authorities said.McDaniel’s remains were found found on the 200 block of Westin Drive in Bristol, Virginia, according to a press release.McDaniel was found lying directly beside the street pavement, face-down, authorities said.Police said they found no identification.The body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.The investigation is ongoing. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Politics Government Departments And Ministries Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Body found in Bristol, Virginia identified 'Tell us your story' – Italian broadcasters tell Big Stone Gap’s tale Dog Days Riverfest returns to Erwin Slemp Foundation awards teaching, scholarship grants to MECC That one time at band camp … UVA Wise Band Camp returns in August More than just soda: Coca-Cola convention lands in Kingsport ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.