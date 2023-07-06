Local News Logo

BRISTOL, Va. – A body discovered Wednesday on Westin Drive in Bristol, Virginia has been identified as 27-year-old Steven Alexander McDaniel of Bristol Virginia, authorities said.

McDaniel’s remains were found found on the 200 block of Westin Drive in Bristol, Virginia, according to a press release.

