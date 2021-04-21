BLOUNTVILLE — A tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation ultimately led to the arrest of a Bluff City man on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From that release:
• Acting on a tip from the FBI, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigators began an investigation relating to the uploading and sharing of child pornography from an address in Bluff City.
• As the investigation began, Dalton Slemp, age 28, of Bluff City, became a suspect.
• A search warrant was executed at Slemp's residence on James Avenue in Bluff City on April 6.
• A Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Slemp on April 14, 2021 for charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
• On Tuesday, Slemp was arrested, booked into the Sullivan County Jail, posted $15,000 bond, and released.