BLOUNTVILLE — Paul Russell Johnson Jr., 54, Bluff City, was arrested Monday on two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor after police searched his home and seized several electronic devices.
One device alone contained more than 100 images of child pornography, police said.
According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office:
• The SCSO's Criminal Investigations Division received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being uploaded from a Bluff City residence.
• An investigation began. Law enforcement determined Johnson to be the suspect.
• On Monday, a search warrant was executed on Johnson’s residence by the SCSO Fugitive Apprehension Team and investigators. Several electronic devices were seized during the search and more than 100 child pornography images were located on one device alone.
• Johnson was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Other charges are pending after further investigation.
• Johnson remained jailed Tuesday morning in the Sullivan County Jail with a $10,0000 bond.