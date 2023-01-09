featured Blountville man arrested for boat thefts CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tony Lee Falin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas.Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.According to a press release, two different victims that live on Hamilton Road in Blountville contacted the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to report boats stolen from winter storage areas.Acting on a tip, investigators went to Falin’s home on Friday and saw two boats in his backyard. Authorities said the boat registration numbers matched those of the stolen boats and a check through the National Crime Information Center confirmed it.He was then arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.He was released Saturday on a $3,000 bond, according to the press release.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tony Lee Falin Blountville Theft Criminal Law Crime Law Victim Felony Sullivan County Registration Number Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR