BLOUNTVILLE —Donald Wayne Sherfey Jr., 28, is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to information released Thursday afternoon by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release:
• The sheriff's office received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being uploaded to the Internet from a residence in Sullivan County.
• Detectives began an investigation into the tips and determined that the IP address of the suspect came back to a residence in Blountville.
• Investigators were provided with the username of the Snapchat and Instagram accounts that the suspect was using to transmit the pornography. The suspect’s date of birth that was used on the accounts was also provided.
• A search warrant was obtained for the residence, located at 2408 Muddy Creek Rd. and executed Thursday morning.
• Investigators spoke to a resident, Donald Wayne Sherfey Jr., and he admitted to possessing and distributing the pornography.
• Sherfey Jr. was arrested, charged, and as of 2:30 p.m remained jailed pending arraignment.