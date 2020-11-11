By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are looking for the person who drove an SUV down two flights of stairs in the parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School, causing several thousand dollars’ worth of damage to the concrete.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, security video at the school showed a white Hyundai Santa Fe enter the parking lot from Midland Drive at around 12:22 p.m. on Oct. 26. The vehicle drove around the faculty parking lot and through the parking lot directly in front of the school.
Kingsport police said the driver then turned south and drove down two flights of stairs and into the student parking area, eventually making its way to 1 Tribe Way, where it turned north on Fort Henry Drive.
When the vehicle went down the stairs, it cracked, chipped and broke the concrete of five of the steps, causing several thousand dollars’ worth of damage. The driver of the vehicle is not known at this time.
SNAPCHAT EXTORTION
A 21-year-old Kingsport woman told police her Snapchat account had been hacked by a friend and the friend was threatening her and trying to extort money. Kingsport police said the person who allegedly did the hacking had a screen name of “Izaiahhoe.”
The alleged hacker sent an email, and when the woman clicked on the link, her phone shut down. When she reactivated her phone, she saw she was locked out of her Snapchat account. Kingsport police said the hacker posted nude photos of the woman and her baby in the bath to the Snapchat account.
The woman said she received voice recordings of threats from the hacker, along with demands for money to take the photos down. The hacker also knows where the woman lives. Kingsport police said they would place an extra patrol by the woman’s residence and suggested the woman reach out to Snapchat about the hack.
WOMAN SHOT OVER MARIJUANA
Kingsport police responded to Holston Valley Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 3 in reference to a woman who had been shot. According to the incident report, an 18-year-old woman had been shot in the abdomen at Gibsontown Ministries on Dorothy Street.
Prior to the shooting, the victim and her cousin allegedly went to the church to purchase some marijuana from a man they knew through Snapchat. According to a report, the cousin got in the man’s car and gave him $350. The man took the money, counted it and put it in his pocket.
At that time, police said, the cousin got out of the car, the woman got in and began punching the man in the face. The cousin then heard the man say, “I’ll shoot,” but did not hear a gunshot. The woman then got out of the car holding her stomach, walked over to the church and lay down. The cousin flagged down a vehicle, which took them to the hospital.
MINI STORAGE THEFT
Earlier this month, Kingsport police responded to Netherland Inn Mini Storage in reference to a late night break-in and theft that happened sometime over the weekend. The owner of the business told police someone had cut a hole in the back section of the chain link fence and then cut off the locks of six storage units.
One of the victims reported a 42-inch riding lawn mower and four sheets of pressure treated plywood missing — all worth about $430. A second victim said she was missing a 40-inch LED TV ($200), an embroidery machine ($2,900), 10 pattern CDs ($700) and a sewing machine ($500).
The third victim told police he was missing a porcelain doll, some miscellaneous DVDs and CDs and several other boxes of unknown items. A fourth victim said a hunting bow and case, worth $340, and a hoverboard worth $120 were missing from his mother’s unit.
A fifth victim said a number of items appeared missing from her unit, but she was unable to provide a detailed list. Video surveillance showed a single unknown person walk from the back of the property around 1:42 a.m. on Nov. 2.