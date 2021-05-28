WISE — A Big Stone Gap man will serve eight years in prison on methamphetamine and prescription fraud charges.
Travis Kilgore, 25, was sentenced Thursday to 33 years with 25 years suspended in Wise County Circuit Court Thursday, according to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
Kilgore had pleaded guilty in May 2020 to 25 counts of prescription fraud and three counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. The meth charges came after a 2019 Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force investigation, during which Kilgore sold methamphetamine to informants at least three times. Kilgore’s fraud charges stemmed from a multi-agency investigation from 2014 to 2016.