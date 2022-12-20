featured Big Stone Gap man guilty of child sex abuse From staff reports Dec 20, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE — A Big Stone Gap man faces sentencing in February after being convicted on two felony charges of sexual abuse of a child.Michael Edmond Tripp, 49, was convicted on Dec. 9 in Wise County Circuit Court on two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a custodial relationship.According to court records, Tripp allegedly abused an 8-year-old girl twice in late 2020 while living with the child, her grandmother and other family members. The grandmother discovered the abuse and reported it to the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Victim Witness Program, and Tripp was indicted in December 2021.A sentencing hearing for Tripp is set for Feb. 10.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Edmond Tripp Sexual Abuse Criminal Law Crime Law Abuse Charge Witness Program Hearing Count Recommended for you ON AIR