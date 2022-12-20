Local news logo

WISE — A Big Stone Gap man faces sentencing in February after being convicted on two felony charges of sexual abuse of a child.

Michael Edmond Tripp, 49, was convicted on Dec. 9 in Wise County Circuit Court on two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a custodial relationship.

