BIG STONE GAP — Police have arrested a Big Stone Gap man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.
Joshua Steven Scott, age unavailable, was charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in town limits, public intoxication and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday with the Wise County Magistrate’s Office, Big Stone Gap Police Officer Matt Russell said he and another officer responded to a call just before midnight at an unspecified town address.
Emergency dispatchers had received a call about a man with a gun and heard a gunshot during the call, Russell said. Two more town officers arrived with Russell and found Scott allegedly holding a firearm.
After ordering him to put down the weapon, Russell said, the other two officers handcuffed Scott.
A male victim told officers that Scott allegedly came to the residence where he, his girlfriend and her children were at the time. The male said Scott was outside screaming, cursing and calling the woman names.
After the woman and the children went back in the house, Scott allegedly told the man to “come on,” Russell stated. The man walked down the driveway when Scott allegedly fired his weapon. Russell said the man appeared to be wounded on his eyelids from debris blown up by the shot.
Both the man and woman said Scott’s alleged shot went toward the residence’s back bedroom where the children were, Russell wrote in the complaint.
