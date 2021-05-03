KINGSPORT — A Chuckey man is jailed on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a wreck, leaving a small child behind in the vehicle, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From the press release:
• Deputies responded to a car wreck Sunday afternoon John B. Dennis Highway near Moreland Drive. When deputies arrived, witnesses said the driver of a vehicle involved in the wreck had fled the scene and a small child had been left inside the vehicle.
• Employees of a construction company doing work nearby removed the small child (described as being about four mounts old) from the vehicle for safety reasons before deputies arrived.
• Deputies found Johnny Thornburg, 28, of Chuckey, Tennessee, hiding in a mobile restroom at the construction site.
• Thornburg was found to have two pistols, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, various prescription pills, marijuana in his possession, and numerous items of paraphernalia were located inside the wrecked vehicle. $1,271 in cash was also recovered.
• A check of the vehicle that Thornburg was driving revealed that it had been stolen in Indiana.
• The child was transported to a local medical facility to be checked following the wreck. The child’s mother responded to the hospital to be with the child and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was also notified of the incident.
• As of Monday morning, Thornburg remained in the Sullivan County Jail awaiting arraignment.
• Thornburg is charged with: Child Abuse and Neglect, Theft of Property (Motor Vehicles), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule VI Narcotics for Resale, Schedule II, III, and IV Drug Violations, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Vehicle Registration Violation, Driving on Revoked License, Due Care, and Duty to Give Info and Render Aid. He remains in the Sullivan County Jail awaiting arraignment.