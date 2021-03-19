WISE — A Wise County grand jury has handed down indictments against 38 people on charges ranging from misdemeanor drug possession to attempted murder.
According to Wednesday’s grand jury returns, 59 charges were among the indictments issued by the grand jury.
Lynn Edward Bowden II, 47, Norton, was indicted on one felony count of attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill Crystal Farmer on Oct. 27, 2020. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years upon conviction.
Greg Scott Hunsacker, 60, Wise, was indicted on one felony count of allegedly failing to register or re-register as a sexually violent felon. Conviction on the charge carries a maximum term of five years in prison.
Donald Matthew Pierson, 37, Nickelsville, was indicted on one misdemeanor charge of operating a business without a proper license and a felony count of construction fraud. The misdemeanor count carries a 12-month jail term and/or $2,500 fine, while the fraud charge carries a prison term of up to 20 years.
Five people face indictments on felony charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance that carry a 40-year maximum prison term on conviction:
• Jessica Jane Addington, aka Jessica Jane Howard, 34, Coeburn was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute along with one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. The misdemeanor charge carries a $500 fine.
• Mikayla Jessimen Galibraith, 30, Norton, was indicted on one felony possession charge and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that carries a maximum 12-month jail term and/or $2,500 fine.
• William Samuel Greear, 29, Wise, was indicted on one felony possession charge along with a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession charge carrying a 12-month sentence and/or $2,500 fine.
• Steven Junior Mullins, 37, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one felony possession count and a felony count of possession or transport of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. The second charge carries a five-year maximum prison term.
• Zachary Thad Carter, 18, Wise, was indicted on one felony possession charge.