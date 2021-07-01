KINGSPORT – A Kingsport woman shot by police during a Thursday morning disturbance at the West Side Inn has died from her injuries.
Kingsport Police officers went to the hotel shortly after 5:20 a.m. after receiving a call for help from a resident, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department. The resident told dispatchers a woman, armed with a firearm, was banging on his door.
Multiple officers went to the hotel and upon arrival encountered the woman – 54-year-old Lisa Short. The officers told Short numerous times to drop her weapon, but she refused.
“The officers were left with no choice but to neutralize the threat for their own safety and the safety of others,” the press release states. An officer shot and struck Short, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the TBI issued an update saying Short had passed away.
No other people were injured during this encounter, the release states.