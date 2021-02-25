WISE — An Appalachia man will serve five years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Michael Lewis Varner, 33, was sentenced in Wise County Circuit Court Tuesday to 15 years with 10 suspended on 60 counts of possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 4 without a plea agreement from prosecutors.
Investigators arrested Varner after an October 2019 report of child pornography downloads in the Appalachia area. Electronic images of children involved in sex acts with adults were found on electronic equipment seized at his residence.
Varner was also sentenced to 10 years’ probation — five of them supervised. He was also ordered to have no contact with minors and register as a sex offender.
Varner is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail pending transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.