Virginia State Police are considereing the fire at this 392 Callahan Ave. residence Friday as arson. The State Police identified the victim of this fire as 65-year-old Michael D. Woodward. A Feb. 6 fire at 359 Callahan Ave. - about 150 yards from Friday's fire - is also under State Police investigatiion, although officials Monday declined to say if the two fires are connected.
APPALACHIA – Virginia State Police investigators are now treating Friday’s Appalachia fatal fire as arson.
State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said Monday that 65-year-old Michael D. Woodward was rescued from the wreckage of his 392 Callahan Ave. residence but could not be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel.
Woodward’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
The Friday fire was the second in a week of what town fire officials and State Police considered suspicious fires in the same area.
The Appalachia Fire Department is also seeking information on what it considers a suspicious fire Monday at an abandoned house at 359 Callahan Ave. Department officials say the house’s doors and windows were secured and the fire appeared to have started on the exterior.
State Police officials confirmed that the fire at 359 Callahan Ave is also being investigated but declined to say if the two fires are connected.
Geller said anyone with information on the Friday fire is asked to call the State Police at (276) 889-7660 or email to questiones@vsp.virginia.gov
The Appalachia Fire Department is asking anyone with information on the Monday fire to call (276) 565-0732.