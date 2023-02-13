APPALACHIA – Virginia State Police investigators are now treating Friday’s Appalachia fatal fire as arson.

State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said Monday that 65-year-old Michael D. Woodward was rescued from the wreckage of his 392 Callahan Ave. residence but could not be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel.

