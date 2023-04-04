KINGSPORT — Local U.S. Mail carrier Joshua W. Honaker has been arrested and charged for drug offenses after being observed allegedly and openly ingesting methamphetamine in his mail delivery truck.

Honaker, 44, of Blountville, also was found with suspected oxycodone in the mail truck, a local law enforcement spokesman reported.

