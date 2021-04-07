ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man who led the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed motorcycle pursuit faces multiple felonies after a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper tackled him.
Aside from felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment, Brian Anthony Kelley, 33, 332 Glen Ave., Kingsport, was also charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, reckless driving, DUI fifth offense, driving on revoked sixth offense and other charges.
HCSO Deputy Billy Begley wrote in his report that around 1:38 p.m. on Sunday, he observed a white Honda sports motorcycle driven by Kelly pass a southbound pickup on the double solid line on Goshen Valley Road. When Begley attempted a traffic stop, Kelly accelerated to 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and drove through a field off Grassy Creek Road.
Begley said the pursuit continued on Early Branch Road and then onto Beech Creek Road heading toward the Sullivan County line. Upon passing the Van Hill Road intersection, Begley terminated the pursuit due to an accident investigation underway by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Beech Creek Road just past the Sullivan County line.
A short time later, Begley received a radio report that THP Trooper Chris Vaughan, who was investigating the wreck, had tackled Kelley off the motorcycle and detained him as Kelley attempted to ride through the crash scene.
Begley wrote in his report that a witness later told him she was standing outside her vehicle near the crash scene when Kelly almost struck her with the motorcycle. She said she was attempting to warn him about the crash scene.
Kelley smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and was too impaired to attempt field sobriety tests, Begley said.
Vaughan had recovered a glass containing 9.4 grams of meth and two glass pipes from Kelly, according to Begley’s report.
Kelley was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and was ordered held in jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for May 16.