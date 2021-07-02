An alleged child predator was arrested in Scott County this week after local authorities conducted an undercover operation using social media.
James "Jimbo" Everette Stidham Jr., 65, Dungannon, was charged with eight counts of using an electronic device with lascivious intent to contact someone under the age of 18, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation began on June 21, after the sheriff's office was contacted by parents who were concerned that Stidham exposed himself to their daughter, who he helped coach. Stidham had also contacted the underage victim through Facebook Messenger, the press release states.
The parents gave authorities permission to monitor their daughter's account. An undercover officer with the sheriff's office began carrying conversations with Stidham over social media.
During the weeklong conversation, Stidham solicited nude photographs from the minor multiple times and sent and explicit photograph of himself, according to the press release. A meeting was also arranged at a church parking lot in the Yuma community.
Stidham arrived at the designated meeting spot and was apprehended by officers from the sheriff's office on June 28. Stidham brought items that were specified in conversation with the undercover officer, the press release states, one of them being in plain view.
"Sheriff Edds wants parents to understand how important it is to monitor what their kids are doing on social media and know who their friends are," the press release states. "It is not being nosy or intervening in your child's privacy. It is only protecting them."
Any concerned parents should contact the sheriff's office at (276) 386-7679.