KINGSPORT — A Hawkins County man accused of leading a deputy on a high-speed pursuit from Allandale into Sullivan County is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment.
Daniel DeWayne Arnold, 24, 222 New Canton Road, Church Hill, is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
He is charged in connection with a May 19 high- speed chase that occurred after HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins spotted a black Hyundai sedan traveling 60 mph in a 30 mph zone in Allandale near the Zoomer’s gas station.
Hutchins stated in his report that when he turned to attempt a traffic stop the Hyundai crossed the center line and almost struck an oncoming vehicle head on.
Hutchins stated in his report that the Hyundai then “drove recklessly” through the Zoomer’s parking lot in an attempt to hide.
When Hutchins activated his lights and siren, he said the Hyundai “slid into traffic, losing control of the vehicle for a brief time” before continuing east on Highway 11-W into Kingsport.
Hutchins reported that during the pursuit he discovered that the tag on the Hyundai belonged on a 2001 Dodge Ram from Knox County, and that the tag had been altered with a marker to make the expiration year a “21.”
“The vehicle turned onto Afton Street in Kingsport and continued to drive recklessly through yards, causing damage to people’s property,” Hutchins said. “The vehicle then made a left on Louita Avenue to a dead end street.”
Hutchins was then advised by his Sergeant to terminate the pursuit. While he was waiting for Kingsport Police Department to arrive, two witnesses stopped and told him a black sedan driving at a high rate of speed came to a dead end and stopped, and a male exited and fled on foot.
Hutchins reported that when he went to locate the vehicle at the dead end he observed Arnold, who he was familiar with from a past incident, drive past him in a black Hyundai.
Hutchins then went to a Rocky Hill Lane address, where he had encountered Arnold a week earlier.
Upon his arrival, Hutchins spoke to a woman who stated Arnold and her 17-year-old daughter had left in a black Hyundai owned by Arnold an hour earlier. The woman told Hutchins she knew Arnold would run because he was wanted in Gate City.
Arnold was arrested at that Rocky Hill Lane residence on May 25 and has been held in the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond ever since.
Aside from the two felony counts, Arnold was charged with speeding, reckless driving, altering plates, unlawful removal of registration, driving on a revoked license and failure to exercise due care.