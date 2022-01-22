BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter of the Bristol, Tennessee area faces a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after a Friday morning standoff with law enforcement that resulted in his allegedly shooting a Sullivan County sheriff's deputy.
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges against Coulter accused of committing criminal actions that led to an officer-involved shooting in Sullivan County Friday morning, according to a Saturday TBI news release from TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.
It was in the Hickory Tree section of the county.
Friday evening, agents obtained warrants charging Coulter with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.
The Sullivan County deputy’s identity had not been released as of Saturday, but at 5:30 p.m. Friday SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt told the Times News the officer was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. It is TBI policy not to release the identity of officers in these types of cases.
At the request of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road.
Just after 12:30 a.m., the release said deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted Alan Coulter, 54, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving a truck along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County near Sullivan East High School.
A traffic stop was attempted, the release said, but Coulter refused to stop and drove to property located in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road before abandoning the vehicle and running to an outbuilding.
As deputies approached the structure, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies. He then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to negotiate with deputies.
Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident. The deputy who was shot remains hospitalized at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bristol, Virginia and Kingsport police assisted the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at the scene of the incident.
