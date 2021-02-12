ROGERSVILLE — A Greeneville couple who allegedly rendezvoused at the Rogersville Walmart on Wednesday night, each driving a stolen vehicle, were arrested by the TBI and DTF after the woman was allegedly found in possession of four ounces of meth, among other drugs.
According to a report filed by Third Judicial Task Force Assistant Director Scott Stewart, agents with the DTF and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kingsport, and began conducting surveillance.
It was later determined that the vehicle was being driven by Cheyenne Elizabeth Coburn, 29, who is listed as homeless and from Greeneville.
Coburn reportedly arrived at the Rogersville Walmart parking lot, where a Toyota 4-Runner reportedly pulled near her. It was driven by Andrew Caleb Gibson, 26, 493 Possum Creek Road, Greeneville. That vehicle was determined to be reported stolen in Greeneville.
Coburn, who was carrying a backpack, and Gibson then reportedly walked into Walmart and were followed by agents. The couple then returned to the 4-Runner, where they were taken into custody by agents.
The backpack, which was still in Coburn’s possession, allegedly contained 114.5 grams of meth (slightly over 4 ounces) as well as numerous pills and several baggies of marijuana packaged for resale.
More baggies were allegedly located in the vehicle driven by Coburn.
She was charged with possession of meth over a half ounce for resale, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of ecstasy for resale and possession of Xanax for resale.
Gibson was charged with possession of stolen property over $2,500.
Coburn and Gibson were both being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond Thursday pending arraignment set for Feb. 15 in Sessions Court.