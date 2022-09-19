This was the scene on Elm Street after an alleged shooting at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, near the Fort Henry Mall, which is in the background. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Kingsport Police officers walk in a grassed area off of Elm Street, near the Fort Henry Mall. A shooting allegedly occurred at Cypress and Elm streets shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This is Ash Street.
This was the scene on Elm Street after an alleged shooting at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, near the Fort Henry Mall, which is in the background. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
This was the scene on Elm Street after an alleged shooting at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, near the Fort Henry Mall, which is in the background. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Kingsport Police officers walk in a grassed area off of Elm Street, near the Fort Henry Mall. A shooting allegedly occurred at Cypress and Elm streets shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This is Ash Street.
This was the scene on Elm Street after an alleged shooting at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, near the Fort Henry Mall, which is in the background. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Tessa Worley
tworley@timesnews.net
Kingsport Police Department personnel are shown on Elm Street following an accidental shooting at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, near the Fort Henry Mall.
Tessa Worley/Kingsport Times News
Kingsport Police officers walk in a grassed area off of Elm Street, near the Fort Henry Mall. A shooting allegedly occurred at Cypress and Ash streets shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called “non-life-threatening” injuries.
Initially reported as an “alleged shooting incident,” the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools facilities being placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns were lifted shortly before 2 p.m.
“While initially falsely reported to police otherwise, after further investigation, the shooting has since been determined to have been accidental,” KPD spokesman Tom Patton said via text late Monday afternoon. “Two individuals received what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.”
The incident was reported to have occurred at the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets, across Fort Henry Drive from the Fort Henry Mall. The lockdowns lasted less than an hour. Officers were gathered on and near grassy areas adjacent to Elm Street in the afternoon.
Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said of an action made in an abundance of caution. Jefferson Elementary later was added to the list.
“We’re all clear as of 1:55 p.m.,” True said shortly after 2 p.m.
“On Monday ... at approximately 1:15 p.m, Kingsport Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets in Kingsport in reference to an alleged shooting incident,” Patton wrote.
“While this incident did not occur at a school, out of an abundance of caution, several Kingsport City School properties located nearby were placed on temporary lockdown during the initial response. Those lockdowns have since been lifted,” Patton wrote. “The associated incident remains under active investigation. Further details are not yet available.”
True earlier had said by phone that all the information he had on the lockdowns was because of police investigation of an incident in the vicinity of the six schools.
The lockdowns started out as soft lockdowns but afterward changed to hard lockdowns.
Staff writer Tessa Worley assisted with this article.
More information will be reported as it becomes available. Watch the Kingsport Times News online and read it in print.