An escort tribute honoring fallen Big Stone Gap, Virginia Officer Michael Chandler is scheduled for today.
First responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS will escort Chandler back home from the Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office to be with his family, friends and loved ones in Big Stone Gap.
The escort is projected to begin at noon.
The escort will be led by Wise County, Virginia Deputy Sheriff Natasha Smith Chandler, who is bringing her husband home. She wants anyone who can come out to show their love and support by paying tribute along the way.
First responders are encouraged to join the procession traveling 81 South, Route 19, 58 West through Coeburn, city of Norton, and US 23 South. First responders will also be stationed at bridge overpasses along the way.
Kingsport police arrested Michael Donivan White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, at the Travel Motel on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport just after 8 p.m. Saturday after an investigation by Wise County authorities, the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service into the death of Officer Michael Chandler.